Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Acumen Capital

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CERV. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.43. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$7.27 and a twelve month high of C$19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

