Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. 1,355,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,603. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

