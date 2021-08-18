Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 572.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,957 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERE stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

