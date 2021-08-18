Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.