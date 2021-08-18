Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.