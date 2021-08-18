Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 336 shares traded.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

