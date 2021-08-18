Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

CNC opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

