Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Centene by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 665.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

