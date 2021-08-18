Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 4735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.