Celer Network Market Cap Tops $234.99 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $234.99 million and approximately $76.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00843754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.