Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Celcuity stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

