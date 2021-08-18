Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,743. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.