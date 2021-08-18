CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $115,657.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

