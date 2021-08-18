Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €5.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CEC1 traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €5.95 ($7.00). 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.80 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

