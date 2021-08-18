CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

