CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of CDK traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. 29,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

