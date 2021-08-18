Ccore Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Ccore has a total market cap of $43,837.26 and $132.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

