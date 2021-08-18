CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

DLR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

