CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $13,187,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

JBL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.