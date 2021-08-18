CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.