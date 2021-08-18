CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 28,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,677. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

