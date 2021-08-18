CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 9,835 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. 8,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

