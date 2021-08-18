Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,485 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

