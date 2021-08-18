CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 13,212 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -389.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CareDx by 105,969.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 125.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

