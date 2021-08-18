Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of COOSF stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

