Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of COOSF stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
