Capital Management Corp VA Sells 93,640 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,640 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.36% of Pretium Resources worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $11,001,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $98,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

