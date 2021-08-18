Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.