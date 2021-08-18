Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires £50,500 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

CGT opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,949.63. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,179 ($54.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,099.80 ($66.63). The firm has a market cap of £809.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $42.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

