CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Haywood Securities

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective decreased by Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.96.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

DBM opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.74. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.