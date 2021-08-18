Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $68.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

STOK opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

