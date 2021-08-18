Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.50% of Canterbury Park worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

CPHC remained flat at $$15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.49. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

