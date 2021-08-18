Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

