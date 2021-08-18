Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.29. 36,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 126,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.