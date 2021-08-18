Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$63.50 at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

