Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE CWH traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,513. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

