Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 12.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a market cap of $571.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

