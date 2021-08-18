Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days.
OTCMKTS CLNFF traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
About Calian Group
