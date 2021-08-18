Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $2,733.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,564.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.