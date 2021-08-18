Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Welltower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 249.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

WELL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,690. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

