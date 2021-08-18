Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,111 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Olin stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. 28,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

