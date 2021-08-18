Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,098 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 6,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

