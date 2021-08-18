Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,554 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $18,105,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 195.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 219,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

