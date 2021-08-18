CACHE Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $196,208.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $196,208.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.45 or 0.00125419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00861188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00104429 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

