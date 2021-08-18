Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.73

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

