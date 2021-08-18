Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 2,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,294,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

