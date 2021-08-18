BTR Capital Management Inc. Takes $908,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

