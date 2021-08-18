BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. 59,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

