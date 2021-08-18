BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $453.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.