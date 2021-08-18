BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 55,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,435. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.