BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.68. 60,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

